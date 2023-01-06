2023 Academy Awards
- Pop CultureTina Lawson Links With "Houston Homegirl" Megan Thee StallionIt was a Roc Nation family affair as the two ladies gave their best kissy faces for the camera at Vanity Fair's Oscars party.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCiara's "Risqué" Oscars Gown Causes Controversy, But Fans Call Out Double StandardCiCi wore a sheer dress that showed her "goodies" & people had a fit. However, they didn't take an issue with other women who wore similar looks.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Is Working On New Music, Jokes About "Auntie" BeyoncéMegan made a triumphant return to the red carpet and joked about getting her tickets to the 'Renaissance' world tour.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors Show Love To Angela Bassett After Oscars LossThe 'Creed III' stars' ties to Bassett run deep, so they made sure to acknowledge her from the Oscars stage.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAnonymous Oscars Voter On Viola Davis Snub: "No, Sweetheart, You Didn't Deserve It"Fans believed Davis deserved to be nominated for "The Woman King," but this voter told her to "shut up & relax" because she already won in the past.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLady Gaga Won't Perform "Hold My Hand" At Oscars With Other "Best Song" NomineesHer "Top Gun" track is nominated & it's tradition for Best Song artists to perform, but she's busy with an important project.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture2023 Oscars Snubs Angers Internet: Viola Davis, Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Jordan PeelePeople are once again calling out the Oscars after nominations landed this morningBy Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFreddie Gibbs Reacts To NYT Suggesting Oscar Nom For "Down With The King"The New York Times released their picks for Oscar nods this year, and according to them, Gibbs deserves a Best Actor nomination.By Erika Marie