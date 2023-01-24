2023 oscars
- Pop CultureTina Lawson Links With "Houston Homegirl" Megan Thee StallionIt was a Roc Nation family affair as the two ladies gave their best kissy faces for the camera at Vanity Fair's Oscars party.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCiara's "Risqué" Oscars Gown Causes Controversy, But Fans Call Out Double StandardCiCi wore a sheer dress that showed her "goodies" & people had a fit. However, they didn't take an issue with other women who wore similar looks.By Erika Marie
- TVTems Explains Viral Oscars Dress After Facing Backlash On TwitterThis year's ceremony was the Nigerian singer-songwriters first time being nominated, and though she didn't win, her outfit certainly made waves.By Hayley Hynes
- UncategorizedDwayne Johnson Is Disappointed In Henry Cavill's DC Superman ExitHe fought tooth and nail for Cavill's return.By Erika Marie
- TVPedro Pascal Proves He's A Diehard Rihanna Stan: Watch"The Last of Us" actor is one of many who was eager to watch the Bad Gal perform yesterday evening.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKylie Jenner Attends Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party In Maison Margiela With Kendall Jenner & Gigi HadidThe trio was among the best-dressed at the annual star-studded function last night.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAngela Bassett's Oscars Snubs Have SZA Feeling Some Type Of WayThe results of last night's Academy Awards obviously didn't please everyone – especially not the "Kill Bill" hitmaker.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCiara's Sheer Dress Teases Her Fantastic Figure During Vanity Fair's Oscars PartyIf you thought the Academy Awards' red carpet was good, you should see the looks our favourite stars wore to the after-parties.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Is Working On New Music, Jokes About "Auntie" BeyoncéMegan made a triumphant return to the red carpet and joked about getting her tickets to the 'Renaissance' world tour.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors Show Love To Angela Bassett After Oscars LossThe 'Creed III' stars' ties to Bassett run deep, so they made sure to acknowledge her from the Oscars stage.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAnonymous Oscars Voter On Viola Davis Snub: "No, Sweetheart, You Didn't Deserve It"Fans believed Davis deserved to be nominated for "The Woman King," but this voter told her to "shut up & relax" because she already won in the past.By Erika Marie
- TVTems' Oscar Gown Leaves Twitter LaughingShe looked undeniably stunning, but the 27-year-old left people behind her struggling to see thanks to her outfit's exuberant nature.By Hayley Hynes
- Movies2023 Oscars Moments: Events From Film's Biggest NightDid you think anyone got snubbed?By Zachary Roberts
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Returns To The Red Carpet For Vanity Fair's Oscars PartyThe Houston native's surprise appearance will be followed by her first concert of the year in Houston later this month.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLady Gaga Won't Perform "Hold My Hand" At Oscars With Other "Best Song" NomineesHer "Top Gun" track is nominated & it's tradition for Best Song artists to perform, but she's busy with an important project.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture2023 Oscars Snubs Angers Internet: Viola Davis, Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Jordan PeelePeople are once again calling out the Oscars after nominations landed this morningBy Erika Marie
- Pop Culture2023 Oscar Nominations Include Rihanna & Tems' Work On "Lift Me Up"Jimmy Kimmel will be on hosting duty at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 12th.By Hayley Hynes