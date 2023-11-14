Grammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best Music Video

The Grammy for Best Music Video was first awarded to Duran Duran in 1984. Since then, several artists across different genres have won the prestigious award. However, throughout its history, only seven artists have won in this category twice. At the 2024 Grammys, Kendrick Lamar’s impressive acting in his “Count Me Out” video has the chance of making him the first artist in history to win this award three times.

Additionally, there are three first-time nominees and one previous winner in this category. With all five nominations being excellent music videos, this is pretty much anybody’s game. The competition is stiff, but it’s been a good year for music videos, and each nominee certainly deserves recognition in this category.

“I’m Only Sleeping” - The Beatles

Music enthusiasts the world over know who The Beatles are. The legendary group needs no introduction, and neither are they foreigners to the Grammy stage. One of the most iconic bands of all time, The Beatles have released music since 1962. Even though they disbanded in 1970, their musical legacy remains very much alive. Their discography contains many live and studio albums, EPs, mash-up albums, and singles. They are veterans of their craft and are largely respected in the music industry.

Among their many awards and accolades, The Beatles have won seven Grammys out of 23 nominations. One of the seven was the Best Music Video award for “Free as a Bird” in 1997. “I’m Only Sleeping” was initially released as a part of the group’s 1966 album, Revolver. However, a music video was not shared until November 2022, 56 years later. Created and directed by Em Cooper, the music video is an oil-painted masterpiece. With each frame individually painted by Cooper, it took many months to complete. A win for “I’m Only Sleeping” in this category at the 2024 Grammys would secure the 24th statuette for The Beatles and the first for Em Cooper.

“In Your Love” - Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers has been performing since he was a teen in 2010. After releasing his debut single and two EPs between 2011 and 2014, he subsequently broke through with his sophomore album. Purgatory was released in 2017, and since then, the neotraditional country musician has been on a steady rise. Besides a hiatus in 2021, Childers released an album every year from 2019 until 2023. His most recent offering, Rustin’ in the Rain, contains the Grammy-nominated “In Your Love.”

While Childers was previously nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category back in 2018, he unfortunately did not win. This year, however, he bagged five nominations, with three for “In Your Love.” The stirring music video for the heartfelt song tells the bittersweet story of two star-crossed lovers. It has received praise for representing the LGBTQIA+ community and was brilliant enough to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Music Video. If Childers wins this award at the 2024 Grammys, he will be a first-time winner in the category.

“What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish

Released as a part of the soundtrack album for the blockbuster live-action Barbie movie, “What Was I Made For?” has become a sleeper hit. It comes as no surprise, as Eilish has built a reputation for releasing smash hits over the last few years. While she had never been nominated in the Best Music Video category until now, Eilish is no Grammy rookie. In 2020, Eilish famously swept up four of the biggest awards of the night in the general category.

Subsequently, she has won two more awards and is looking to take home some more at the 2024 Grammys. The music video for “What Was I Made For?” is a simple yet profound offering. It tells a beautiful tale that perfectly ties into the story of the movie it was made for. If Eilish snags this award at the ceremony next year, it would be her first win in this category.

“Rush” - Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan first gained popularity on YouTube, posting videos in 2007. The Australian singer has come a very long way since then. After coming out as gay in a YouTube video in 2013, he has come to be regarded as an icon in some circles in the queer community. Three albums and several tours into his career as a musical artist, Sivan has finally received his first Grammy nominations. “Rush,” the lead single from his third album, Something to Give Each Other, was released on July 13, 2023.

Concurrently, the music video dropped on YouTube and has amassed over 21 million views. The video, one of Sivan’s best yet, is an unabashed celebration of queerness and queer culture. A Best Music Video win for Sivan at the 2024 Grammys would be his first in the category and his first ever. He is also nominated in the Best Pop Dance Recording category, so he could potentially win two Grammys on that night.

“Count Me Out” - Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar has been described as a generational talent, and we couldn’t agree more. The rapper has released classic after classic for years, and his discography is one of the most excellent in modern Hip Hop. His latest album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, was released in 2022 to widespread critical acclaim. “Count Me Out” appears on the second half of the album, and its music video was released on December 22, 2022.

Lamar has won several much-deserved Grammys throughout his career. Among them are two Best Music Video awards for “Bad Blood” (with Taylor Swift in 2016) and “Humble” (2018). A third win in the category for the rapper would be unprecedented, making him the most awarded artist in the category. The music video for “Count Me Out” is brilliant, so if it does win, it would be deserved. However, the same can be said for every other nominated music video. We’ll let the Recording Academy decide and find out on February 4, 2024.

