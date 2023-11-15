Grammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best Music Film

At the 2024 Grammys, the Best Music Film category will recognize excellence in the field of long-form music videos, concert films, and music documentaries. In this category, much attention is paid to the visual and storytelling aspects of music, and how well it translates on-screen. In addition, the category celebrates the artistic achievements in conveying the essence of a musician, band, or a genre through the medium of film. The award was first presented to Duran Duran in 1994 for their video album Duran Duran. Since then, there have been many more winners, and at the 2024 Grammys, a first-time winner in this category will emerge.

Moonage Daydream – David Bowie

This film tells the story of the gloriously eccentric artist David Bowie. The title comes from the singer’s 1972 song of the same name. Furthermore, it is the first film about the late artist to be authorized for release by his estate. Known for his distinctive voice, eclectic musical style, and innovative approach to art and fashion, David Bowie was a legendary artist. His career spanned over five decades, and he undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the music and entertainment industries.

Bowie was first recognized by the Recording Academy in 1978 when he received his first-ever Grammy nomination. Afterward, many more nominations followed in diverse categories. However, besides his 1985 win in the Best Video, Short Form category, Bowie lost all 12 of his other nominations during his lifetime. Subsequently, the cycle was broken in 2017 when he won all four of his nominations posthumously. Unfortunately, he had passed away the year prior. Moonage Daydream was produced and directed by veteran filmmaker Brett Morgen, and has earned him his first-ever nomination at the 2024 Grammys.

How I’m Feeling Now – Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi is a name most people are familiar with. The Scottish singer-songwriter gained international acclaim in 2018 and has won the hearts of many with his powerful and emotive voice. Since 2017, he has been nominated for many different awards, winning several. However, despite his acclaim, the singer had only received one Grammy nomination before now, which he lost. In 2020, his smash hit “Someone You Loved” was nominated in the Song Of The Year category.

His recent nomination for Best Music Film is his second overall nomination so far. In the Netflix documentary, Capaldi gives viewers a deeply vulnerable look at his journey to fame. How I’m Feeling Now documents his life on the road and the process of making his sophomore album. If the Best Music Film award goes to Capaldi at the 2024 Grammys, it would be a big win for the pop star. It would mark his first-ever Grammy win, out of two nominations so far.

I Am Everything – Little Richard

The late, great Architect of Rock and Roll, Little Richard was a legend and an icon in the music industry. Despite health complications in his later years, Richard lived to be 87 years before passing in May 2020. In many ways, he is recognized as a visionary and pioneer in the music industry, and he is sorely missed by fans of his music. Although he never won a competitive Grammy while he lived, Richard was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993.

A win at the 2024 Grammys would be his first victory in a competitive category, albeit posthumously. I Am Everything is a profound documentary film that honors the icon’s name and legacy. Praised by critics upon its release, it’s no surprise the film received a Grammy nomination. For the visual and musical brilliance displayed in the documentary, it definitely earned its place on this list.

Dear Mama – Tupac Shakur

27 years after his unfortunate demise, Tupac’s name still lives on. He continues to be regarded as one of the greatest and most influential rappers ever. Additionally, he is a significant part of pop culture, even more so after his passing. The late rapper’s legacy is a rich tapestry of artistic brilliance, activism, and cultural impact. It continues to resonate decades after his untimely death, and that’s why films like this continue to be made.

The documentary miniseries has received critical acclaim since its release, and rightly so. Dear Mama, aptly named after one of Shakur’s best songs, is a moving visual experience. It takes viewers through the lives and legacies of Tupac and his mother, Afeni Shakur, a Black Panther activist. While Tupac received six Grammy nominations before his untimely death, he won none. If Dear Mama emerges victorious at the 2024 Grammys, it would be his first-ever win, posthumous or otherwise.

Live From Paris: The Big Steppers Tour – Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar is also nominated for Best Music Video alongside his Best Music Film nod at the 2024 Grammys. Unlike his Best Music Video nomination, however, this is his first nomination in the Best Music Film category. Live From Paris: The Big Steppers Tour is a concert film inspired by Lamar’s critically acclaimed fifth album and subsequent tour date in Paris.

Kendrick Lamar is a Grammy veteran with 17 Grammys to his name at the moment. However, before now, he had never even bagged a nomination in the Best Music Film category. A win in the category at the 2024 Grammys would certainly be a welcome addition to his collection.

