Tupac Seeks First Every Grammy Win With His Seventh Nomination

Despite the fact that Tupac passed away nearly 30 years ago, the rapper is still a cultural mainstay. Despite being most well known for his music, he never actually won a Grammy during his lifetime. He was nominated five times during his life in 1996 and 1997 but was never able to secure a victory. Now, over 20 years later, the rapper has secured his second posthumous nomination and seventh over all which could net him his first ever win.

The Grammy Academy just announced the nominations for the 2024 edition of the show. Included among them is the Best Music Film category where Pac finds himself scoring a new nomination. The acknowledgement is for Dear Mama: The Saga Of Afeni And Tupac Shakur, a documentary miniseries about the rapper and his mother. Among the nominees is another major player in hip-hop, Kendrick Lamar with the live performance of his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Tupac is also not the only posthumous nominee with the David Bowie film Moonage Daydream also securing a nomination.

Tupac Could Win His First Grammy Next Year

Much of the news recently surrounding Tupac has been about his murder investigation. After repeatedly discussing his role in the murder online for years Keefe D was finally arrested a few months ago. After multiple delays Keefe finally appeared in court earlier this month and made the expected move of pleading guilty.

There's also been quite a bit of news coming from Jaida Pinkett Smith. She did a series of bombshell interviews promoting her new memoir which included lots of previously unknown details about Pac. She believed that he and Will Smith would have been friends and revealed that he once proposed to her while in jail but she turned him down. What do you think of Tupac potentially winning his first Grammy almost 30 years after his death for a documentary about his life? Let us know in the comment section below.

