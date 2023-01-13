Dear Mama Docuseries
- MusicTupac Seeks First Ever Grammy Win With His Seventh NominationPac was nominated for a new docuseries about his and his mother.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVChance The Rapper Praises 2Pac "Dear Mama" DocumentaryChance calls it "the best documentary I've ever seen." By Aron A.
- TVTupac Shakur's "Dear Mama" Docuseries Premieres In AprilThe five-part series premieres in April and the director promises it will host unreleased audio and video of the late Rap icon.By Erika Marie