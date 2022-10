Prepare yourself for this latest award season as the 2022 Soul Train Awards have revealed its epic list of nominations. BET’s coveted ceremony will reportedly take over Sin City as several of our favorite entertainers hope to take earn themselves a trophy. Blackish star Deon Cole will act as host—a gig that he calls a “dream come true.”

“It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’ legacy,” said Cole. “All of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favorite genres of music: Soul, R&B and Hip Hop.”

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The ladies lead nominations as Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige received seven nods each. Ari Lennox earned six for the second-most nominations, while Chris Brown and Lizzo landed third from the top with five apiece.

Songbird Muni Long nabbed four nominations, as did Burna Boy and Steve Lacy. The list shows that the Soul Train Awards will once again honor artists that span multiple generations of Hip Hop, Soul, and R&B culture. Check out the list below and let us know who you would like to see take home the crown.

Make sure to tune into BET and BET Her on November 27 to see who wins big.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 11: Chris Brown performs at Staples Center on October 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

BEST NEW ARTIST

CKAY

COCO JONES

DIXSON

DOECHII

FIREBOY DML

MUNI LONG

STEVE LACY

TEMS



CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

CHAKA KHAN

CHARLIE WILSON

DIANA ROSS

MARY J. BLIGE

MAXWELL

PJ MORTON

RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS

T-PAIN



BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

CECE WINANS

ERICA CAMPBELL

FRED HAMMOND

MAJOR.

MARVIN SAPP

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC X KIRK FRANKLIN

TAMELA MANN

TASHA COBBS LEONARD



BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ

H.E.R.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

LIZZO

MARY J. BLIGE

SZA

TEMS



BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

BABYFACE

BRENT FAIYAZ

BURNA BOY

CHARLIE WILSON

CHRIS BROWN

GIVEON

LUCKY DAYE

PJ MORTON



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

AN EVENING WITH SILK SONIC BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC

AWAY MESSAGE (EP) ARI LENNOX

BREEZY CHRIS BROWN

GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS MARY J. BLIGE

HEAUX TALES, MO’ TALES: THE DELUXE JAZMINE SULLIVAN

R&B MONEY TANK

RENAISSANCE BEYONCÉ

SPECIAL LIZZO



SONG OF THE YEAR

ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO

BAD HABIT STEVE LACY

BREAK MY SOUL BEYONCÉ

GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS MARY J. BLIGE

HRS & HRS MUNI LONG

LAST LAST BURNA BOY

PRESSURE ARI LENNOX



THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

BAD HABIT STEVE LACY

BREAK MY SOUL BEYONCÉ

CHURCH GIRL BEYONCÉ

GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS MARY J. BLIGE

HRS & HRS MUNI LONG

I HATE U SZA

LAST, LAST BURNA BOY

PRESSURE ARI LENNOX



BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO

CALL ME EVERY DAY CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID

HAVE MERCY CHLÖE

PERSUASIVE DOECHII

PRESSURE ARI LENNOX

SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC

WE (WARM EMBRACE) CHRIS BROWN

WOMAN DOJA CAT



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO

BAD HABIT STEVE LACY

GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS MARY J. BLIGE

HAVE MERCY CHLÖE

HRS & HRS MUNI LONG

LAST LAST BURNA BOY

PRESSURE ARI LENNOX

SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC



BEST COLLABORATION

AMAZING MARY J. BLIGE FEAT. DJ KHALED

BE LIKE WATER PJ MORTON FEAT. STEVIE WONDER & NAS

CALL ME EVERY DAY CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID

GOTTA MOVE ON DIDDY FEAT. BRYSON TILLER

HATE OUR LOVE QUEEN NAIJA & BIG SEAN

MAKE ME SAY IT AGAIN, GIRL RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS FEAT. BEYONCÉ

MOVE BEYONCÉ FEAT. GRACE JONES, TEMS

SLOW TANK FEAT. J. VALENTINE