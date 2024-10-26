Tyler Perry Offers Endorsement Of Kamala Harris During Atlanta Rally

He did not hold back against Trump.

Tyler Perry has been an outspoken celebrity for most of his professional career. He has regularly courted criticism for his interviews and the statements he's made about the African American community. Perry received widespread praise, however, for his recent appearance at the Kamala Harris campaign ally. The filmmaker actor took the stage and made it very clear that he's backing Harris. He also made it clear that he feels Donald Trump is a threat to the nation.

Perry gave an impassioned speech in which he articulated the ways Harris is different from Trump. In his estimation, the latter prioritizes the American Dream for people who look like him, while Harris makes the American Dream a priority for every person. "In this Donald Trump America, there is no dream that looks like me," he asserted. "We want a president who believes the American Dream is for everyone." He then made it clear that Harris has his confidence in this regard. "That president is Kamala Harris." Tyler Perry received uproarious applause for his comments.

Tyler Perry Criticized 'Donald Trump's America'

Tyler Perry's comments are unsurprising given his previous comments about Donald Trump. The actor has been lamenting the political divide that's taken place in the country since Trump was elected back in 2016. "I think the scariest thing that’s going on in this country... is this divide," he told The Hill. "I feel this divide, this divisiveness that’s going straight down in the heart of America. It’s really bad. It’s tearing us all apart." Perry admitted that he had some hope for Trump's administration initially, but quickly felt the billionaire embodied all the negative elements that critics predicted.