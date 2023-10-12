Illa J Calls Out Fake Love for Late Brother J Dilla: “All Y’all Gross as F–k”

Iconic producer and beatmaker J Dilla has a legacy that's honored and known by music lovers worldwide. The late musician died at the age of 32 from health issues. However, his younger brother, Illa J, has taken to social media to express his frustration with individuals in the music industry. These people, in his view, exploit his brother's name for personal gain. In an Instagram post, Illa J didn't mince his words. He condemned those he believes are using his brother's memory for their own benefit. "It's just gross how, not only do they use my brother … they use me to get to my brother. They do it in such a gross way," Illa J emphasized.

He captioned the video: "To Whom it May Concern, y’all know who you are! weird a** fake a**, GEEK DOWN!!!" Illa J, himself an accomplished musician with nearly two decades in the industry, used his platform to call out this behavior. Although he did not specify the identities or instances he was addressing, he addressed the industry as a whole. "I've been in this industry for almost 20 years now. It just makes me disappointed in this industry, in all these people," he continued. Illa J highlighted the hypocrisy that he believes is present throughout the music world.

Hip hop artist J Dilla of the group Slum Village photographed at the Key Club in 2000 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images)

He emphasized the stark difference between genuine love for his brother and the pursuit of personal gain. Furthermore, expressed his disappointment with those who claim to be ardent admirers of J Dilla but are primarily motivated by financial interests. "And all these people that ya'll think that they love my brother so much, they're just out here to make their name look closer to my brother, but they really don't care about him, y'know what I mean? It's kind of annoying."

In a final statement, Illa J didn't hold back. "I'm sick of it, I'm sick of these fake-a** muthaf**kas tryin' to act like they love my brother but they really don't — they just care about their pockets. All you muthaf**kas are gross," he concluded. Illa J's words serve as a reminder that authentic respect for an artist's legacy should always come from a place of genuine admiration and reverence, rather than exploiting a name for personal gain. J Dilla's contributions to music continue to be celebrated, and it's crucial to honor his memory with sincerity and authenticity.

