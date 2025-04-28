Lord Jamar Theorizes That Kanye West Performed Sexual Favors To Move Up The Music Industry

February 8, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs at the 51st annual Grammy Awards Show at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lord Jamar reacted to Kanye West's "Cousins" track, on which he claims he performed fellatio on his cousin when they were young.

Kanye West has been in so many recent controversies that his hard admissions see plenty of presumptuous criticism. In a new interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Ye's recent track "Cousins" became the subject of Lord Jamar's speculation.

He reacted to the new single, on which the Yeezy mogul claims he gave his cousin fellatio when they were underage. This was due to their discovery of pornographic magazines in their family homes, as Kanye puts it.

"I mean, just when you believe that Kanye can't say something that's more shocking, or do something that's more shocking, he's like, 'Ahh, f**k that,'" Lord Jamar remarked concerning Kanye West. "'Nah, I got something more for you.' He said he's the one that found the nasty books. First of all, he said his daddy's books was tame. His daddy had regular Playboy. He said his momma is the one that had – her books hit different. But he said that he brought it to his little cousin when he was six years old.

Kanye West "Cousins" Song

"So how old was you at the time, Kanye?" the rapper and DJ continued his allegations concerning Ye.
By the time you're 14, you are what you are. You like what you like. My question is, did he go cold turkey when he stopped with his cousin? Did he go cold turkey or did he move onto other people? You kind of are who you are by 14 is what I'm saying. So I don't see a motherf***er just going cold turkey after that. Is this how he rose to the top? Like, is this how he became a billionaire? Because I feel like, in order to get to a certain level, you got to be with the s**ts somehow."

"When Akademiks said 'Dave Blunts had better not written the line 'I gave my cousin head,'' it had me second guessing if I had even put the song out or had ever said anything," Kanye West tweeted concerning his "Cousins" track earlier this month.

Amid many other reactions to Ye's confession, we'll see how the discourse around it evolves. These days, there's just so much baggage and conflict to take stock of.

