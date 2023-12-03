Cassidy Hints At Knowing People Who Have Done "Way Worse" Things Than R. Kelly

Cassidy claims that he knows of people in the music industry who have "done worse things" than R. Kelly. "There's a lot more n-ggas who ain't in jail or on trial. And they done the same thing or way worse than R. Kelly," the rapper claimed. "So we can't just pick and choose who we want to be angry at. And if we want to be mad at everybody who done a crime? We may as well just turn off the music, take down the videos, shut down the streaming platforms," he added.

There has been a rise in discussion about R. Kelly ever since Diddy and others were hit with a spate of lawsuits over the Thanksgiving week. Diddy led the way with three lawsuits. The third suit was filed on Thanksgiving, just hours before New York's Adult Survivors Act expired. In the suit, the anonymous woman claims she went on a date with him in 1991 while attending Syracuse. However, she alleges that Diddy drugged her during dinner, before filming them while he raped her. Furthermore, she claims that she was later made aware that the video of the assault had been shown to and viewed by multiple people.

Social Media Speculates That Diddy Has Been Cursed

Meanwhile, Resurfaced photos of Diddy's full-back tattoo of the Haitian spirit Ezili Dantor have led to wild speculation online. Many have theorized that Diddy's recent legal troubles are a result of angering the Vodou spirit, which represents the divinity of love but has also been likened to an "angry mother" by some anthropologists. Due to Diddy's alleged victims being women and children, some believe that Ezili Dantor is working against the Bad Boy Records founder as a form of retribution.

Elsewhere, Columbus Short has claimed that he once received a late-night booty call from Diddy. According to the actor and choreographer, Diddy called him at "2, 2:30 in the morning". Intially, the call was to express sadness at Short not being at the BET Awards. However, he allegedly continued to take things further, telling Short that he was staying at a nearby Hilton Hotel. However, when Short who else was over there, Diddy informed him he was alone.

