R. Kelly’s Music Is “Okay” To Talk About “Because He’s In Jail,” Stephen A. Smith Claims

Stephen A. Smith used his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, to make a bizarre statement about disgraced rapper R. Kelly. While debating a tweet that simply read "Best sex song?", Smith invoked the convicted sex offender. "I don't want to bring up R. Kelly, but I think it's okay now because he's in jail," Smith said in a widely disseminated clip. Furthermore, the clip has widely been met with shock that Smith, a widely-respected pundit with a national TV spot, would say something so out-of-pocket unprovoked.

The viral moment was part of a larger three-minute answer that Smith gave. His answers included Spandau Ballet's "True", The Jackson 5's "All I Do Is Think Of You", and Luther Vandross' "A House Is Not A Home". In regards to Kelly, Smtih's pick was "Dedicated" and after the viral clip, he reasoned that he wouldn't have brought it up if Kelly was "still out there, getting away with stuff." However, Smith does go on to name at least three R. Kelly songs as part of his answer. Furthermore, Smith argues that "we can't argue that there's quite a few" R. Kelly songs that would make an objective list in answer to the question.

Smith Compares Kim Kardashian To A Sex Worker

However, fans have noticed that Smith has been getting increasingly out of pocket over the last year or so. One particularly egregious example was when Smith appeared to reveal obtaining illegal information to continue a beef with Lonzo Ball. Despite this, perhaps Smith's most out-of-pocket statement in recent months was about Kim Kardashian. In July, Smith tweeted "Is Kim Kardashian a "prostitute"? Is Kris Jenner a "pimp"?" Understandable, Smith got a lot of heat for the tweet. However, one of the loudest voices, or at least one of the voices Smith paid attention to, was Patrick Beverley. The newly-signed Sixer called Smith out on the tweet. "Not cool. She has kids. Should not be the tittle or topic." Smith's tweet was later deleted as he went into damage control mode.

"Clerical error bro. You are absolutely right. That is being corrected right now as we speak. And for the record, I don’t think of @KimKardashian that way nor would I ever speak of her or any woman that way, which I’ve stated. That’s for checking that issue," Smith tweeted in response to Beverley's call out. The phrase of "clerical error" absolutely sent people on Twitter, mocking the veteran broadcaster for his bizarre phrasing and excuse-making. “I would never speak of a woman that way” right after he quite literally did is peak first take energy lol," noted one commenter.

