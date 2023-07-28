John Boyega Makes Surprise Appearance At Erykah Badu Show

During a recent performance, Erykah Badu was surprised by her celebrity crush. She had been speaking highly of John Boyega to her audience, telling them to pass along her message. “Tell him I say ‘hi,'” she told them. She added that the actor is exactly what she’s “looking for,” noting that he’s “fine,” “tough,” and “under 30.” Later on in the show Boyega enters the stage, sneaking up behind the performer.

She’s immediately shocked upon spotting him, pausing her song and going in for a hug. “It’s John Boyega!” she also shouts. It’s clear that the actor came as a much-welcomed surprise. Badu also just wrapped up her Unfollow Me tour, which saw her make various stops across the U.S. alongside Yasiin Bey FKA Mos Def. She closed the tour with a performance at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on July 23.

Erykah Badu Calls John Boyega “Fine”

Badu will share something in common with the British actor in the near future, as she’s set to appear in an upcoming Netflix film. She’ll join Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and more in The Piano Lesson, an adaptation of August Wilson’s play. The movie centers around the Black experience in 20th Century Pittsburgh, set just after the Great Depression.

Badu recently revealed the meaning behind the name of her Unfollow Me tour, claiming that “It definitely has to do with cancel culture.” “It’s funny,” she explained, “It’s become a Baduizm, pretty much. Whenever someone says something in the comments, they don’t agree, I don’t care, unfollow me, doesn’t matter.” “I also say unfollow me because I’m lost too,” she adds, “We all on an individual journey, we’re finding our way. So following me wouldn’t really benefit you because you are on your journey. That’s your cup you’re drinking out, this is mine. And I want to encourage people to do that too, and it’s a reminder to myself.”

