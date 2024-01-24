John Boyega To Star In "The Book Of Eli" Prequel Series: What We Know

John Boyega is one of Hollywood’s most popular young Black actors and is set to star in a series that serves as a prequel to the 2010 movie The Book of Eli. Following in Denzel Washington’s footsteps may seem like an impossible task but Boyega’s resume is stacked. Many were introduced to him in Attack The Block, a UK-based film from 2011 that blended several genres. Other audiences met him in the latest Star Wars trilogy, where he played one of the franchise's new protagonists, Finn. In 2022, he appeared alongside Viola Davis in The Woman King, with many people complimenting his character's regal aura whenever he was on screen. However, Boyega’s most recent lead role in 2023’s They Cloned Tyrone may be his best yet since he portrayed three characters in that movie.

Boyega’s role in The Book of Eli is not the first time he has acted in a television series. His first TV role was on 24 in 2001. Further, he also appeared in 24: Live Another Day, which was a miniseries set in London. Boyega continued to act in other TV series and movies as the years passed. His experience in that world guarantees he’ll be able to handle the pace of a series like The Book of Eli. Moreover, his background in film only adds to his credibility as an actor with range.

Only A Few Details About The Series Are Available

The John Boyega-led The Book of Eli prequel series is still in early development. At this point, there is no release date or even a trailer. In fact, Boyega is the only known cast member at this time. However, notable names from the original movie on the crew side have been shared. The Hughes Brothers will be returning to direct the series. The film’s original writer, Gary Whitta, will also be returning. The series is set 30 years before the film, featuring Boyega as Denzel’s Eli character. The film's biggest reveal was that Eli had been blind the whole time but no details have been shared about if the character will also be blind in the prequel series.

John Boyega Has Two Big Positions In The Series

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: John Boyega attends "The Woman King" UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

In the current entertainment landscape, many shows and movies are sequels, reboots, or reimaginings of pre-existing properties. Often, these franchises have large and opinionated fanbases. The Book of Eli was a box-office success but did not take the world by storm. Its fanbase consists of supporters of Denzel Washington as well as those who like post-apocalyptic action movies.

John Boyega has played his fair share of characters that were part of science fiction and other related niches, so from that standpoint, he is certainly familiar with the series' themes. Furthermore, he is set to executive produce the show, meaning he will have a large voice in every aspect and be part of bringing the world to life. Since the original was released over 12 years ago, there will be fans of the original and new fans tuning in.

