Jamie Foxx has been medically rehabbing from a medical emergency he suffered back in April. He gave the fans a brief public wave of his hand a few days ago, but now he seems to be having fun with his physical therapy. The musician-turned-A-list-actor went to a TopGolf facility close to the rehabilitation center in Naperville, IL, to get a few club swings in. Foxx was there with a few people on Saturday night, around 11 P.M., hitting the driving range with purpose.

Eyewitnesses gave TMZ the scoop, saying he had a firm grip on the golf clubs, as well as a terrific range of motion. He was also walking just fine, apparently feeling healthier and acting like his old self. Jamie Foxx wasn’t dragging his leg or anything like that, with his arms also looking perfectly normal. Allegedly, he “won” that night’s TopGolf game, showcasing his talents, which allowed fans to breathe sighs of relief.

Read more: Jamie Foxx Waves To Fans In First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx’s Extensive Medical Recovery

Jamie Foxx appears to be taking things slow after his recent health scare. Original rumors claimed Foxx was partially paralyzed and blind. Family members and other people close to the actor squashed those rumors quickly. Another rumor said he’d suffered a stroke, but nothing has been confirmed or denied. Foxx and his team have been relatively quiet on the whole matter, with Foxx declining to comment yet on what exactly happened.

Foxx was also recently seen on a boat on the Chicago River. That was when he offered a fan with a video camera a nice little wave. He seems to be in good spirits from all of the small encounters since he checked into the rehab center. In 2023 alone, Foxx is starring in four feature films: He voice acted a dog in Strays, then he plays characters in They Cloned Tyrone, God Is a Bullet, and Tin Soldier. Hopefully, he can fully recover soon so he can get back to what he does best.

Read more: John Boyega Says Jamie Foxx Is “All Good” Following Health Scare

[Via]