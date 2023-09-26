Jamie Foxx Has Friends Worried About His Relationship Status

Jamie Foxx's recent life-threatening hospitalization might have him rethinking his mortality and life decisions. As most of you probably know, the world-renowned actor and musician was fighting for his life from some health complications back in April of this year. It was reportedly a stroke and it was a scary time. So many family members, fans, and close friends of his were constantly providing updates on his health and when he would be released from medical care. Luckily, he is back and recovering nicely.

So much so, that he has found a romantic partner in that time span. Back in August, he and actress Alyce Huckstepp were spotted having dinner together. PEOPLE heard through a source that the two were an item. The two have already been on a vacation in Cabo, and she supported him during the filming of a BetMGM commercial. In just this short time, Foxx is already considering tying the knot with Huckstepp.

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Ex Claims Blueface Is Not Chrisean Jr.’s Father

Friends Are Concerned For Jamie Foxx

In this Instagram post from thejasminebrand, Foxx sees a future with her, but it is to the dismay of his close friends. They feel because of his nearly losing his life, they feel he is trying to rush into marrying Huckstepp. An insider shared some information about what Foxx's friends consensus was with thejasminebrand. "He’s started saying he wants to settle down. It’s freaking out everyone in his life. They’re worried he’s going to marry Alyce just because." Even though Foxx has never labeled himself as one to be married, it is understandable why he seems to be feeling this way.

What are your initial thoughts on Jamie Foxx wanting to propose to his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp? Do you agree with his friends' comments, or do you think he should marry her? Even though he says he is not one to get married, why do you think he changed his mind? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Jamie Foxx, as well as the rest of the pop culture world.

Read More: Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie, On Seeing Him & 50 Cent Perform: “I Was So Freaking Happy”

[Via]