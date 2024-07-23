The Weeknd Delivers Over Two Minutes Of New Music With His Latest Teaser

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: The Weeknd attends 20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way of Water" U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Is an album coming sooner rather later?

The Weeknd is easily one of the biggest and best R&B artists in the entire world. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that fans are heavily anticipating his next release. Overall, After Hours and Dawn FM were two phenomenal albums that were part of the same universe. In fact, it has been said that The Weeknd is currently in the midst of a new trilogy of projects. There have been teasers for that third project, and now, it seems clear that Abel is in the middle of his rollout.

Below, you can see what appears to be some sort of AI music video in which his younger self is being spoken to by some sort of deity or prophet. Moreover, we get over two minutes of new music. It has that synthpop vibe of his last two projects, and The Weeknd's vocals are phenomenal, as always. The Weeknd captioned this new snippet by simply saying "when you gaze long enough into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you…" We have no clue what this means, but it sure sounds interesting.

The Weeknd Is Ready

If you are a fan of The Weeknd, then this should come as great news. He has some large shows planned in the not-so-distant future and by then, perhaps a new song will be out. The new era is most definitely upon us, and that can only mean good things for the music world. Hopefully, Abel will give us this new music sooner rather than later. Otherwise, there could be some angry folks out there.

Let us know what you think of this snippet from The Weeknd, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the singer is putting his best work forward right now? Are you excited for another album that sounds like 80s synthpop? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

