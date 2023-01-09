French Montana says that his upcoming documentary, which is executive produced by Drake, is almost done. The rapper spoke about the film during a recent appearance on Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson.

“It’s called For Khadija, that’s for my mother,” French explained. “You know she came out here and sacrificed for us. My father had left and she stayed, and she helped me become who I became, so I dedicated it to her. Drake is executive producing it.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) French Montana performs on Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 7, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

From there, he reflected on the “culture shock” when his family moved to the Bronx.

French continued: “It’s a real immigrant story, coming from Africa — I’m from Morocco — to the Hip-Hop culture in the Bronx and really just being in culture shock. Not knowing English when I was 13 when I came. And just taking it from there.”

The autobiographical documentary will detail French’s experiences as an immigrant. French was born in Casablanca, Morocco back in 1984. He started releasing years of independent material in the 2000s, before landing a record deal with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records and Rick Ross’s Maybach Music Group in 2012.

French released his latest work, Coke Boys 6, in collaboration with DJ Drama, on Friday. Across 20 tracks, French collaborates with Benny The Butcher, A$AP Rocky, Kodak Black, EST Gee, and more.

He’s also released Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition, featuring an additional nine songs. For those, he teams up with Kenzo B, Mr. Chicken, LGP QUA, YNP Maine, Bando Gz, and more.

French did not provide an exact release date for his documentary.

Check out his full comments on the upcoming documentary below.

