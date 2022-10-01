Drake loves basketball. The Toronto rapper runs his own rec league, the championship of which he’s won twice now, and obsessively shares his son’s skills in the sport on social media. He’s also friends with quite a few professional players, including Kevin Durant.

On Thursday, Drake shouted out his friend, who was celebrating his thirty-fourth birthday. He also gave him an unexpected title. “More life to my exec producer @easymoneysniper,” the 6 God wrote in an Instagram Story.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets poses for a photo at Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center on September 26, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Drake and Durant have had an amicable relationship for a while. Back in 2016, Drake shouted out KD in his song “Weston Road Flows” off of Views.

Now, it seems like they’re more buddy-buddy than ever. A couple weeks ago, Durant and Drizzy were spotted on a night out in New York City. The two were celebrating, and people speculated it was an early birthday bonanza for Durant. Unsurprisingly, the two were swarmed by adoring fans as they left a party and got into their vehicles.

Both men have been experiencing a bit of drama as of late. Drake recently got into a bizarre beef with YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano. “Your existence is a light 1,” Drake DM’d Fantano, referring to the critic’s rating scale. “And the 1 is cause you are alive. And cause you somehow wifed a black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”

Durant, meanwhile, has been embroiled in a tumultuous relationship with the Nets, which seems to have settled down for the time being. Happy birthday, KD.

[via]