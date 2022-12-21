Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has always been a huge music fan. In fact, some of his best celebrity friends are musicians. For example, Kevin Durant has been spotted on nights out with Drake, numerous times. Furthermore, he is constantly talking about his favorite artists.

Just like LeBron, when an artist in the hip-hop world drops a new album, you can expect KD to make a comment about it. However, unlike LeBron, Durant doesn’t make his comments from the backseat of a car. Instead, he likes to give his analysis on Twitter.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant Reveals His Favorites

In a recent Boardroom podcast appearance, KD was able to divulge his top albums of the entire year. There were a lot of amazing albums to release this year, and we even made our own list that you can check out here. Of course, many of KD’s picks are hip-hop related, however, he did delve into r&b a bit.

According to RapTV, his highest-rated album of the year was Future’s I Never Liked You. From there, he put Drake & 21 Savage’s Her Loss at number two. 38 Spesh got the third spot with 7 Shots, while Steve Lacy got the fourth place with Gemini Rights. Finally, Kodak’s Back For Everything project rounded out the top five.

These are very solid picks, although fans of other prominent artists will be disappointed with some of these omissions. For instance, the most glaring omission is Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. On our list, this was the consensus number-one pick.

Give us your thoughts on KD’s list, in the comments section down below. Additionally, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports and music worlds.

