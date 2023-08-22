Iggy Azalea Announces New Song Dropping Very Soon

Earlier this month Iggy Azalea announced in a now-deleted tweet that she had new music coming in August. While some fans thought that the tweet being deleted may have meant they were no longer getting a new single, but Iggy put that speculation to rest with an Instagram post earlier today. She made sure that her fans wouldn’t have to wait much longer before hearing new music. “Have you ever seen five bad b*tches at ya door?! Clear your schedule for August 25th,” the caption reads.

In the comments Azalea’s fans are happy not only that new music is on the way, but that it will arrive very soon. “it was time to dance again with your songs,” reads one comment. “our mother does not surprise us,” declares another. Fans also pointed out how much they loved the art for her new single. The art she posted features a bank robbery-like scene with Iggy in a glittery black and silver dress and surrounded by money. “Your covers are always mad iconic, love that for you Iggy,” reads one of the top comments on the post.

Iggy Azalea’s New Single Drops This Week

Iggy Azalea found herself in hot water earlier this month when she sent a letter to Tory Lanez amid his trial for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. She insisted that the letter wasn’t in “support” of anything and merely expressed her thoughts on what punishments people deserve. But once it was published online many fans interpreted it as a show of support for the controversial rapper. This new single marks her first major public outing since the letter controversy and Lanez’s sentencing.

Iggy Azalea’s last album The End Of An Era dropped back in 2021. The project sported features from BIA, Sophia Scott, and Ellise. The album got a deluxe follow-up later that year which features Alice Chater and Tyga. What do you think of Iggy Azalea dropping new music soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

