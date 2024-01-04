Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New Bright Green Hair Color

Fans are hoping it signifies a new era on the way.

BYLavender Alexandria
Lil Uzi Vert Pink Tape Tour Brooklyn Concert

Lil Uzi Vert has never been shy about their personal style. The rapper has had a series of distinct looks throughout their time in the public eye. Often a change in appearance signifies a change in musical aesthetic. Earlier this year Uzi popped up with a spiked-up look before wading into rock and metal-influenced sounds on their new album Pink Tape. While Uzi has yet to undergo an official era transition yet, some fans think it could be on the way soon after the rapper debuted a new hairstyle and color in recent Instagram photos.

Though the pictures weren't shared by Lil Uzi Vert themselves, a new post is making the rounds debuting their new hair to fans. It's a shorter look than they've been sporting in recent months combined with a change in color. They're not rocking a bright green look that stands out even among their already vibrant history of style choices. The change has fans speculating if one of the two albums Uzi promised last year could be arriving soon. They confirmed that they were working on a third edition of their LUV Is Rage series shortly after the release of Pink Tape. They also shared information about a Young Thug-tributing project called Barter 16 which was reportedly submitted but still hasn't been released. Check out Uzi's newest look for yourself below.

Lil Uzi Vert's New Hair

Recently Lil Uzi Vert claimed they wanted to make an entirely different change to their physical appearance. When an interviewer asked them last month about which one of their tattoos was their favorite they gave a surprising answer. Not only did they say none of them, but insisted that they want to get all of that tats on their body removed soon. When pressed about why they gave the hilarious answer that they're "going corporate."

Uzi also dropped a new single called "Red Moon" on Christmas day. They haven't confirmed whether the song is due to appear on a forthcoming album or not yet. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert's new bright green hair color and style? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.