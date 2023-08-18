Video Of Lil Uzi Vert Counting Cash At Icebox Emerges

New video has hit the internet of Lil Uzi Vert. In the clip, the “Endless Fashion” rapper is in the legendary Atlanta jewelry store Icebox. They’re sitting by the register counting hundreds from a large stack. But underneath the new viral clip fans are mostly focused on Uzi’s dreads. “How tf his dreads get so bad this fast,” reads one of the top comments. “Bro got Lil Wayne dreads,” jokes another. A different commentor connected it to the album Uzi has been teasing for weeks. “Boa his dreads cooked 💔 this album better be generational,” the comment reads. Check out the video in question below.

Many fans were wondering if Lil Uzi Vert was planning on dropping that album overnight. Earlier this week, numerous hints began to emerge that Uzi’s new album Barter 16 could be arriving soon. Uzi said in numerous texts to friends and collaborators to get ready because the project was dropping very soon. When they followed that up by sharing the album cover for the project and posting a snippet it got fans even more excited. While the project hasn’t been released yet Uzi could still very well be planning for it to come soon.

Lil Uzi Vert Counting Hundreds In Icebo

Lil Uzi Vert fans weren’t left completely empty-handed when it came to new music this weekend. The rapper teamed up with Mike WiLL Made-It for a new banger of a track called “Blood Moon.” That song comes just a week after Uzi teamed up with DJ Khaled, Future, and Lil Baby for another new track called “Supposed To Be Loved.” The song is serving as the lead single for Khaled’s new album which is expected later this year.

Earlier this year, Lil Uzi Vert dropped their highly-anticipated new album Pink Tape. The project became the first rap album of 2023 to reach number one on the Billboard 200. What do you think of the clip of Lil Uzi in Icebox? Let us know in the comment section below.

