Lil Uzi Vert Is Selling Their $6 Million California Mansion

Lil Uzi Vert is unloading some pretty significant property. Back in 2021, Uzi spent $4.4 million on a mansion in Bell Canyon just outside of Los Angeles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the mansion is absolutely state-of-the-art sitting on 1.35 acres of land. It's 7000 sq. feet of house with five bedrooms, plus a pool and jacuzzi. The house has reportedly been Uzi's primary residence since they made the purchase in 2021 but it may not be for much longer.

Lil Uzi Vert has reportedly listed the mansion for sale for $6 million. The sale could net the rapper a nice $1 million plus in profit if it goes through at the listed price. It's unclear at the time if Uzi has any idea of where they may head to next for a permanent residence, or if there are any buyers actively interested in the mansion. Check out a more in-depth look at the property and house itself below.

Lil Uzi Vert Lists LA Mansion For Sale

Earlier this year Lil Uzi Vert released their highly anticipated new album Pink Tape. The project became the first rap album to hit number one on the Billboard 200 in 2023. Despite the album's success, Uzi turned around right around and started promoting their next project. The teases for the album have taken numerous forms eventually landing on the Young Thug-tributing Barter 16.

Uzi is also promising that another project, LUV Is Rage 3 is also on the way. They shared the lead single for the album "NFL" back in September but haven't shared any information on a potential release date. London on Da Track who is serving as executive producer on Barter 16 also claimed that they had turned the album in, but it also doesn't have an official release date. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert listing their $6 million mansion for sale? Let us know in the comment section below.

