Kai Cenat Hits Offset’s Blunt, And It Made Their Stream Even More Hilarious

Offset recently hopped on Kai Cenat's Twitch page (and home) for a 24-hour stream together, and it was eventful to say the least. Not only did the streamer help the rapper with his fear of snakes in a hilarious way, but 'Set tested Kai's tolerance. Moreover, he lit up a blunt and offered it to Cenat, who was excitedly nervous at first before it turned into true apprehension. He realized that his mom watches his streams, and the Georgia trap artist simply asked him to accept that whooping while joking about peer pressure. The 21-year-old took a puff, and the results weren't what many probably expected.

At one point during their stream, Kai Cenat seemed to be quite taken aback by the effects of the rolled-up goodies. Standing up straight with his arms outstretched, he exclaimed "What the f**k?" from the back of his room. Offset, still with the blunt in hand in his chair, started to lean back and remarked that "the chat f**k with the gas." That's when, much to Cenat's amusement, the former Migo fell back, and cackles of laughter ensued. "You set me up!" the Set It Off hitmaker jabbed.

Offset & Kai Cenat Light Up & Laugh Wildly On Stream

This stream not only helped raise Kai Cenat's profile even more, but it was a good chance for 'Set to directly tap into his audience. After all, he has a lot to promote and look forward to in the next few weeks. The aforementioned Set It Off, his upcoming studio album, is dropping very soon, and fans can't wait for a solid comeback from Offset. His recently released single "Fan" points towards a slightly slower, more compact vision from the 31-year-old that will probably see him flexing much more of his artistic muscles.

Meanwhile, this opens the door for the Twitch giant to host many more streams with MCs. Sure, this isn't the first time he's done so (not even with Offset), and might not even become the most iconic at the end of the day. But one thing's for sure: it was certainly a first to see him reckon with a seasoned veteran of the game's... seasoned goods. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Kai Cenat and Offset.

