Falling Over
- Pop CultureGeorge Santos Slips On Stairs At DC Hotel Following Congressional ExpulsionSantos wiped out in a rain-soaked DC.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKai Cenat Hits Offset's Blunt, And It Made Their Stream Even More HilariousWhile 'Set was the one joking with the Twitch giant's smoking tendencies, he ended up being the one that got hit the hardest by it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramKodak Black Shares Pic With XXXTentacion & YNW Melly's MothersKodak Black posted a picture with XXXTentacion and YNW Melly's mothers, Saturday.By Cole Blake