Latto And Christina Aguilera Tease New Track Together

Latto has had a pretty big 2023. She led it off with the track "Put It On The Floor." The song made a big splash when Cardi B teamed up for a remix of the song. "Put It On The Floor Again" debuted in the top 20 on the Hot 100 and stuck around on the chart for months. In fact, the song just left the charts this week for the first time since it was released in June.

She followed that up with another big collaboration, which became an even bigger hit. She teamed up with K-pop superstar and BTS member Jung Kook for his debut solo song "Seven." The song was a smash hit instantly rising to the top of the Hot 100 and making its debut at the number one spot. The song is still hovering just outside the top 50 on the charts. It's sitting at number 57 three full months after it was first released. Latto has also collaborated with other artists like Sexyy Red, Young Nudy, Quavo, BabyDrill, Janelle Monae, and more. But she seems have another potentially massive team-up on the way soon.

Latto And Christina Aguilera Hint At New Single

"Should we tell them?" Latto tweeted yesterday. Though she tagged Aguilera in the post it wasn't immediately clear what she was implying. But when Aguilera quote tweeted the post with her own comments, it became a lot clearer. "I think it's time babe," her response read. Fans knew exactly what the pair were getting at.

Christina Aguilera's tweet in particular caught on with fans. The post has 13k likes in less than a day and has been viewed by over a million Twitter users. Not only are fans of both artists excited, but Christina's fans are starving for new music from the pop legend. The haven't shared a title or release date for the track yet. What do you think of Latto and Christina Aguilera teaming up for a new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

