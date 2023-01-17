christina aguilera
- RelationshipsWho Has Christina Aguilera Dated?Xtina’s found her forever love the third time around.By Demi Phillips
- MusicChristina Aguilera's 7 Biggest HitsFrom the iconic “Lady Marmalade,” to her signature anthem, “Beautiful.”
By Demi Phillips
- MusicChristina Aguilera Net Worth 2023: What Is The Pop Icon Worth?A comprehensive look at Christina Aguilera's journey, from her New York beginnings to achieving global musical stardom.By Jake Skudder
- MusicLatto And Christina Aguilera Tease New Track TogetherThe rapper and pop star have fans thirsting over their new track.By Lavender Alexandria
- UncategorizedPink Claims Christina Aguilera Wanted To Fight On "Lady Marmalade" ShootAllegedly, Xtina almost shut down the whole production.By Diya Singhvi
- TVGLAAD Media Awards To Honor Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera, And Jeremy PopeBad Bunny, Christina Aguilera, and Jeremy pope to be honored for their impact on the LGBTQIA+ community. By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureMadonna's 2003 VMAs Kiss Should've Been With Jennifer Lopez & Britney Spears, Not Christina AguileraAccording to the "Jenny From The Block" songstress, she couldn't get off of a film set in time for the award show, so they selected another famous face.By Hayley Hynes