Christina Aguilera’s 7 Biggest Hits

Christina Aguilera has been churning out hits since the late 1990s. After rising to fame as a child star on The Mickey Mouse Club, she began a highly successful music career. Moreover, with her signature, powerful voice that could bring any house down, she quickly became a notable pop star. Since then, Christina Aguilera has topped the charts worldwide, and delivered many now-iconic hits.

During her almost three-decade-long music career, Aguilera has also notably changed her style. While her powerful voice has stayed intact, she has adopted multiple personas, switching up her sound along with them. However, with each new era, she has maintained her dedicated fans and gained new ones along the way. Indeed, Christina is widely regarded as a pop icon for a reason, and while she has an enormous list of incredible songs, these seven became gargantuan hits.

7. “Beautiful” (2002)

“Beautiful” is not only one of her biggest hits ever, but Christina Aguilera has become synonymous with the track. Regarded as her “signature song,” “Beautiful” is a moving, inspirational ballad focusing on the listener’s self-confidence. The Grammy-winning number is now considered an anthem of self-worth and inner beauty. Moreover, it is one of the singles that stamped Aguilera as an LGBTQIA+ icon. She has performed it on all her tours, and its empowering lyrics remain important for anyone who stumbles upon the song today. Without a doubt, Christina Aguilera has many hits, but “Beautiful” will always hold a special spot in her fans’ hearts.

6. “Feel This Moment” - Pitbull feat. Christina Aguilera (2013)

Christina Aguilera was not left out of the dance-pop craze of the 2010s. She was a featured act on Pitbull’s single, “Feel This Moment,” an anthemic club banger. The single follows through with its title, detailing the positives about enjoying one’s life. On the track, Pitbull raps about success, while Aguilera lends her powerful vocals to the chorus. Furthermore, the song was praised for its interpolation of A-ha’s iconic single, “Take On Me.” The single not only cracked the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10, but it was also certified quadruple platinum. The EDM-inspired track also found a large audience in many European countries.

5. “Ain’t No Other Man” (2006)

Aguilera has switched up her style and image a few times throughout her career. After shedding off her cutesy teen pop star image for a darker, raunchier look, she switched things up again in the mid-2000s. Her fifth album, Back to Basics, saw her adopting a more vintage style. “Ain’t No Other Man” was the album’s lead single and was praised by fans and critics alike. Also, the song’s 1920s sound and music video were lauded and fit perfectly with her large voice. The Grammy-winning single peaked within the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

4. “Lady Marmalade” - Christina Aguilera, Mya, Pink, & Lil’ Kim (2001)

Upon release, “Lady Marmalade” polarized critics. However, the song quickly became a commercial success, enjoying significant radio airplay in numerous countries. The collective single by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, and Pink has become one of the most timeless hits in their discographies. While there seemed to have been trouble on the set of the music video’s shoot, it wasn’t reflected in the finished product.

Notably, “Lady Marmalade” is a sexier, raunchier, and campier version of the original hit of the same name. Each singer delivered their lines in their signature fashion, with Lil’ Kim spicing up the track with a much-needed rap verse. The successful track peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the UK Singles Chart.

3. “Say Something” - A Great Big World & Christina Aguilera (2013)

After the success of “Moves Like Jagger,” Christina Aguilera churned out more hits in the early 2010s, including “Say Something.” The collaborative single with the duo, A Great Big World, eventually went on to achieve a 6x platinum certification. Furthermore, the emotional ballad received great praise from fans and critics alike. Aguilera’s stirring vocals were particularly singled out for acclaim, as well as her appearance in the music video. It may not have topped the charts in many countries, but it sold considerably well worldwide.

2. “Genie In A Bottle” (1999)

Considered her official debut as a solo singer, “Genie in a Bottle” marked the first of many chart-topping hits for Christina Aguilera. After gaining moderate prominence as a child star, she became famous after singing on the soundtrack for Disney’s Mulan. Following the success of the single “Reflection,” she came out swinging with the suggestive single “Genie in a Bottle.” Now considered one of her signature songs, Aguilera became the face of the “good girl” teen pop image of the late '90s. The song soon after took over the world, topping the charts in 21 countries.

1. “Moves Like Jagger” - Maroon 5 feat. Christina Aguilera (2011)

After a moderately successful late-2000s, Aguilera shot to the top of the charts with “Moves Like Jagger.” The iconic track by Maroon 5 has now been certified diamond and is easily the biggest hit of Aguilera’s career. It is also one of the best-selling singles of all time. Maroon 5 and Aguilera bounce off each other effortlessly, and the impeccable dance number boasts some solid vocals. “Moves Like Jagger” also succeeded greatly in Europe, topping the charts in multiple countries.



