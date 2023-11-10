Who Has Christina Aguilera Dated?

Christina Aguilera is no stranger to fame, and neither is she a stranger to love. For many years, the iconic singer has had a well-documented love life that has been a subject of public interest. Besides her chart-topping hits, Christina Aguilera has also garnered some attention for her romantic relationships. Her dating history, as far as we know, dates back to the early 2000s.

However, her romantic interests since then have actually been very few. Besides speculations and rumors about who she dated in the ‘90s, her first notable relationship was in 2000. From her backup dancer boo in 2000 to her current partner, here’s a list of the gents Christina Aguilera has been in relationships with.

Jorge Santos (2000 – 2002)

Christina Aguilera and Jorge Santos arrive at the Manray in New York, NY (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

The first of only a handful of her relationships, Christina Aguilera and her backup dancer Jorge Santos took a liking to each other. Subsequently, they began dating, marking the pop star's first public relationship. It was young love, but it seemed quite potent while it lasted. According to MTV, Aguilera’s romance with Jorge Santos inspired two of her songs, “Infatuation” and “Underappreciated.” On the former, she sings about falling in love, and on the latter, she sings about a relationship losing its spark. The couple were together for two years, breaking up in 2002.

Jordan Bratman (2002 – 2010)

LAS VEGAS - APRIL 08: Music excecutive Jordan Bratman (right) and singer Christina Aguilera at the MAXIM Magazine 100th Issue Celebration at the Wynn Resort on April 8, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Shortly after her relationship with Santos ended, Christina Aguilera started dating music executive Jordan Bratman. After dating for about two years, the couple announced their engagement in February 2005. Nine months later, on November 19, 2005, Aguilera married the record producer. Following their marriage, the couple welcomed their first and only child together, Max, on January 12, 2008. Surprisingly, the “Dirrty” singer filed for divorce two years after Max’s birth.

Regarding the reason why she filed for a divorce from Bratman, Christina Aguilera told People, “Things were so unhealthy and unhappy for both Jordan and me, I knew I had to end it. I really didn’t want to hurt Jordan, and I felt torn about splitting our family up. When you’re unhappy in your marriage, your children are the ones who suffer. That’s the last thing I wanted for my son.” Evidently, the decision was not an easy one to make for the popstar. However, it’s what she thought was best and most healthy. The couple share custody of their son.

Matthew Rutler (2010 – Present)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Matthew Rutler, Summer Rain Rutler, Christina Aguilera, and Max Bratman attend the Premiere of MGM's 'The Addams Family' at Westfield Century City AMC on October 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The longest of her three public relationships, Christina Aguilera has evidently found the love of her life in Matthew Rutler. Their relationship has been going strong for over a decade now, and shows no signs of ending. Xtina met Rutler on the set of the 2010 film Burlesque, which she starred in. The couple started dating soon after, while Christina Aguilera was finalizing her divorce with ex-husband Jordan Bratman. After about three years of courtship, the MasterClass executive proposed to Aguilera on Valentine’s Day, 2014. Six months later, they celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Summer Rain Rutler. While the two have remained unmarried, the pair have been stable for over a decade.

