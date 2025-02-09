Yung Fazo Brings Moody And Spacey Vibes On His Inaugural Album "ZO"

Fazo's inspirations are evident on his debut album.

Speaking of SoFaygo, he's an artist that Yung Fazo has taken some inspiration from. Overall, his style is quite reminiscent of the Cactus Jack artist, as well as Lil Tecca . Fazo finds himself most comfortable over more melodic, spacey and moody productions that hail from the trap and rage subgenres. His voice is highly processed, so if you like that sort of rap style, he may be for you. As we stated, Yung Fazo is here with solo debut album, and it's called ZO. It's a little underbaked in terms of runtime as it doesn't even reach the 30-minute mark. There are 13 tracks to boot as well. The sounds are the more intriguing parts of the record and sometimes they drown him out altogether. It's not the smoothest listen, but there's some potential from Fazo, especially since he had shown some already in his young career.

Yung Fazo is getting his first bit of shine here at HotNewHipHop this weekend thanks to a major career milestone. He can officially say that he's got a debut album under his belt. The Indian-American rapper and auto crooner has been making waves in the underground scene for a little while now, though. He's just 19 years old and is based out of New York. Some of you may have heard one of his songs before called "Adding," which dropped in the summer of 2021. He worked with Travis Scott signee SoFaygo for it and it wound up going viral. At the time of writing its well over 50 million streams on Spotify.

