Noodah05 Is Popping Out For "5 MIN OF FAME" On His New LP

With the burgeoning Atlanta rap scene, it is extremely tough for artists to pop off and grow a comitted fanbase. Perhaps that is what Noodah05 is trying to avoid for now at least on his latest album 5 MIN OF FAME. In a recent interview with Remixd Magazine, the Georgia rapper and crooner spoke about the meaning behind this newest title in his discography. "Me getting my five minutes of fame. I feel like it’s really me letting the world in for five minutes. All I need is five minutes of fame. I’m not trying to be here too long."

That is certainly interesting view, as most artists are looking blow up almost immediately. However, he seems to accept that he is not a superstar yet. "I feel like I’m a hidden gem. It don’t make me mad, I embrace it, Noodah05 said. "It’s like 'we gatekeeping him, only because he so hard.' You feel me? I understand it a lil bit from a fan standpoint."

Listen To 5 MIN OF FAME By Noodah05

On 5 MIN OF FAME, Noodah05 is bringing a nice blend of melodic and hard-hitting trunk knockers across the tight 13-song project. This is his follow-up to Bigger Now, which dropped in late September of 2023. The 4PF (Lil Baby's label) signee decided to opt against including features, perhaps to feed into that 5 MIN OF FAME mentality of letting people only here him for a short time. However, he did mention that it was hard to not include any features. Regardless, Noodah05 was stoked to be getting this out. "This time around I’m excited. I’m waiting to see everybody reaction." We are indeed excited for him and for what will be coming down the pipeline because this tape is a solid listen.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album 5 MIN OF FAME by Noodah05? What tracks have you been gravitating toward? Do you think any of the songs should have had a feature? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest of his discography? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Noodah05. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

5 MIN OF FAME Tracklist:

Bad Guy Party Never Change I Can't Go For That Goin Down Checkmate/Whole Lotta My Fault Siren Round Of Applause Tameka's Interlude Can We Talk Johnny Dang Otherside

