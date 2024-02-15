Killer Mike Shares Jay-Z's Reaction To His Grammy Wins & Arrest

Killer Mike's now-infamous Grammys run in 2024 is fortunately a much more positive affair to look back on that what it was to witness. That has nothing to do with his incredible three-for-three sweep in his nominated categories, but rather with the fact that authorities arrested him shortly after. Since then, the Atlanta legend's made his peace with the minor incident, and spoke to The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (February 14) about the whole ordeal. During this conversation, he revealed some interesting background about how Jay-Z reacted, whose Global Impact Award speech created a viral Grammys moment of his own.

"What’s cr*zy is Jay was hitting me,” Killer Mike told the radio program, recalling that night at the Grammys. “I didn’t realize, as I was going through my thing, Jay was hitting me like, ‘Hold on, stick around, I want to toast you.’ And then he hit me later and was like, ‘I was going to concede my time to you for the speech.’ So shout out to Hov! It’s love, though. Me and him laughed. He said, ‘You wanted to go and get locked up during the biggest moment.' I was laughing, it was hilarious."

Killer Mike Reveals How Jay-Z Reacted To His Grammys Journey

"It could be,” Killer Mike expressed when asked whether this arrest happened for a deeper reason and whether conspiracy theories played a part. "But look. It didn’t work against Martin [Luther King Jr.], it didn’t work against Malcolm [X], didn’t work against Mandela. Didn’t work against Method. Whatever the devil give you… God, if you stay in tune, man, he’ll multiply the good over the bad.”

"I’m thankful for the Grammys, I’m thankful for the bulls**t," he said of his overall experience. "Bulls**t is the best fertilizer on the farm. I got a chance to sit by myself for three hours and thank God and invoke praise and be grateful for the things that I received." Let us know what you think about all these developments and revelations in the comments section down below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Killer Mike and Jay-Z.

