Killer Mike Shoots His Shot With Taylor Swift Despite His Better Judgment

Killer Mike is someone who has experienced a lot of success over the last few weeks. Overall, he came through and won three Grammys for his album MICHAEL. It was a huge accomplishment especially this late into his career. However, it came with a pretty hash moment as well. Immediately after his wins, he was arrested for an alleged incident with a security guard. Whatever the case may be, he has since retained his freedom and he is happier than ever with his new hardware.

The artist has been making the rounds as of late when it comes to the media. From The Breakfast Club to The View, Mike has been everywhere. In fact, last night he got to be on The Daily Show where he spoke about being on a high from the Grammys. He also touched on one of the other winners from that night, Taylor Swift. In fact, he shot his shot at the singer, despite the fact that he is married, and she is dating Travis Kelce. “God—n, she won at the Grammys. Her boyfriend won the Chiefs,” he said. “If she’s into poly, me and my wife need a third. We’re trying to win again.”

Killer Mike On The Daily Show

Host Jordan Klepper was quick to follow up on that one as he wondered if Taylor Swift would go for that kind of arrangement. While Killer Mike acknowledges his wife may not like it, it is still something he would consider. “I feel I could pull it off,” Mike said. “Only problem is my wife’s good with a gun. She doesn’t agree. But I’ll keep trying for all the men out there." Either way, Killer Mike has had a lot of good stuff come his way as of late, and it is deserved. After so many years, the establishment is giving him his recognition.

