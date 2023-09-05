Beyonce Shares New Song For Her Birthday From LGBTQ+ Icons Ahead Of L.A. Show

The one and only Beyoncé is celebrating her 42nd birthday in style, and that calls for some new music from the musical icon. Moreover, the Parkwood Instagram page recently uploaded a new song “Nine Four Eight One” that honors Beyonce’s special day ahead of her L.A. show tonight to celebrate it. Specifically, the song is by Kevin Aviance, Kevin JZ Prodigy, and TS Madison, icons of the LGBTQIA2+ community that made a club-ready banger for the Texas native. Although it’s just an IG post and not an official release, it might as well be; it fits right in with RENAISSANCE‘s glitzy dance music aesthetics.

“Miss Tina, Miss Tina, what can we say,” the Beyonce tribute declares during its runtime. “You gave birth to her on this day / The magic that we all have seen / Made many of us happy, baby / Everything we see is pure.” “They say Yonce all on his mouth like liquor / She still all on his mouth like liquor,” Madison adlibs towards the track’s end. “You know why? / She’s Beyonce, b***h / Beyonce is not to be compared to any other b***h.”

Beyonce Shares New Track Celebrating Her Birthday

However, that’s not the only exciting musical news to emerge ahead of tonight’s Los Angeles show. While this got spoiled thanks to news reports online, there’s no doubt it will still make for an electrifying moment if it ends up panning out. None other than Diana Ross will reportedly sing happy birthday to the Destiny’s Child alum tonight, making the grand occasion all the more so. It’s a legendary prospect, and if there’s any stage that warrants that magnitude and can hold it, it’s the RENAISSACE tour. Hopefully we get to see that, or a whole slew of other great moments, later tonight.

Will Diana Ross Perform Tonight?

Diana Ross will sing happy birthday to Beyoncé at her LA concert tonight, Extra reports. pic.twitter.com/JAelqjfxs3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 4, 2023

Meanwhile, there are already so many stars attending tonight’s show (and the previous ones) that it feels like a blur to mention them all. KAYTRANADA opened up tonight with what looked like a great DJ set, and we’re sure that he won’t be the only musical surprise of the night. Even though it’s very sad to write or read on this and not be there to witness it, we have to take what we can get. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Beyonce.

