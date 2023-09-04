Beyonce Shares Colorful Tour Fit As Fans Wish Her Happy Birthday

Beyonce’s Renaissance tour has been the talk of hundreds of thousands of fans all summer. While her tracklist, choreography, and celebrities in attendance have all taken up their share of the discussion many people are in it primarily for the fashion. That’s why Bey has taken many opportunities to show off her various tour fits on Instagram. That was the case again when she showed off a colorful garment from her recent LA stop in an Instagram post over the weekend.

Clearly, Beyonce thinks the outfit speaks for itself as the post comes with no caption. But if you look to the comments, many fans are focused on something other than her fashion. September 4 is actually the notorious Virgo’s birthday and clearly fans know it. “Happy birthday 🎉🎈🎂🎊🎁 Queen Bey the world is yours I love youuuuuuuu,” reads one of the top comments on the post. “HAPPY MOTHER DAY, MOTHER! UR ONE OF ONE, NUMBER ONE, THEE ONLY ONE,” agrees another. Check out the post below.

Read More: Woman Who Murdered Beyonce’s Cousin Found Guilty

Beyonce Shares Another “Renaissance” Fit On Her Birthday

Beyonce’s own Instagram comments were far from the only place that fans delivered birthday messages for the singer. Twitter was also absolutely flooded with birthday wishes from fans and various publications alike. Tributes came in the form of videos, pictures, gifs, and plenty of messages hyping up the superstar. It’s been a pretty good time to be Queen B recently. Last month, she was named the honorary mayor of Santa Clara and given a key to the city.

Unsurprisingly, celebrities showed up in bunches to Bey’s first Los Angeles show. Opener DJ Khaled had a number of impressive guests himself including 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, and Coi Leray. In the audience, you could spot Lebron James, Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, and more big names throughout the night. Even Prince Harry and Megan Markle were in attendance for the show watching from a private box. What do you think of Beyonce’s newest Renaissance tour outfit? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kelly Rowland Recognizes The Work Ethic Of Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter

[Via]