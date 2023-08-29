Beyoncé Gets Key To Santa Clara, Made Honorary Mayor

Beyoncé has indeed done it all — mother, wife, Grammy-Award-winning performer, and now honorary mayor. As the city of Santa Clara prepares for Queen Bey’s upcoming performance, it also has a surprise for her. The singer will not only receive an honorary distinction but a key to the city as well. The decision was made partly due to the singer’s ability to impact the local economies in each town she visits positively.

As one of the highest-grossing tours this year, nearby restaurants and hotels look forward to that boost. A local business owner, Cindy Shen, told Fox 2 KTVU that singers always “brought great crowds.” Shen is the co-owner of the Amakai Sushi restaurant. “It’s not just Amakai Japanese Sushi. It’s for everybody in this plaza and everyone on the other side as well. Beyonce will bring crowds from everywhere, from Sacramento to Southern California. You name it. They’re coming from everywhere,” she said.

Santa Clara And The Beyoncé Effect

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 29: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood )

It’s not just businesses feeling “The Beyoncé Effect.” KTVU reports that public transportation, including Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), will boost their services. BART tells the outlet that trains will run for the concert until midnight. Similarly, VTA plans to increase its service by 30% and run for at least an hour after the show ends. Concert-goers are encouraged to plan accordingly.

“It is a weeknight. So concert-goers are going to be vying for space on the train with regular commuters, so we urge people to just have patience. They’re going to be a lot more crowded than they normally are starting around 4:30 or 5 o’clock in the afternoon,” said Stacey Hendler Ross, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority Spokesperson. Last week, it was reported that the Reinassance tour broke the record for the biggest one-month gross in history for its impressive month of July. Across 11 shows, the tour made $127.6 million, officially breaking the record. The previous record holder was Bad Bunny, who once racked up $123 million in a single month of touring.

