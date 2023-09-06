Beyonce Treats Fans To Yet Another Stunning Tour Fit

Beyonce's fashion has been an unmistakable highlight of her Renaissance tour. The tour recently hit Los Angeles for a series of shows that were absolutely overflowing with celebs. DJ Khaled served as opener with for his performance alone he brought Offset, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Coi Leray with him. SZA, GloRilla, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, City Girls, Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, and Halle Bailey were just some of the celebrities who turned up to the show as fans just to see Queen B play.

Beyonce didn't disappoint delivering one of the biggest shows on the tour so far. She also gave fans a special treat when she brought out Kendrick Lamar for a performance of the pair's "AMERICA WE HAVE A PROBLEM" remix. She also continued to deliver incredible looks, which she shared to Instagram overnight. In her comments, none other than Donatella Versace herself turned up. "It’s a fashion RENAISSANCE! I adore you, Versace Queen," the fashion legend replied. Check out the full post below.

Beyonce Dazzles In Blue And Yellow Bodysuit

It wasn't just a big night for Beyonce at her show. After months of speculation Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet made their public debut as a couple during a night out at her show. Cameras caught the pair getting up close and personal with each other and even sharing a kiss during their night out.

Beyonce recently celebrated her 42nd birthday and her fans were well aware. Thy bombed social media with well wishes and fancam edits of Queen B throughout her big day. The fans in attendance also gave her a present of their own during her birthday show. They absolutely nailed the "mute" challenge where the entire arena goes quiet during a portion of "Energy" and Bey couldn't hide how pleased she was with the results. What do you think of Beyonce's new outfit post and the big name who popped up in the comments? Let us know in our comment section below.

