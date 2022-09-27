One artist who doesn’t hesitate to release a musical undertaking, in some form or another, is Tory Lanez. The multi-hyphenated artist is known for delivering EPs, mixtapes, albums, two-packs, and just about any other collection of tracks that show his versatility. The singer-rapper-producer has been grinding heavily, especially within these last few years as he’s faced pushback due to his legal woes.

Whether he was facing accusations of assaulting a Love & Hip Hop Miami star, captivating attention after Megan Thee Stallion named him as the person who shot her, or reportedly being removed from a tour due to an alleged attack on August Alsina, Lanez has claimed innocence and attempted to shift focus back to his music.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In just a few days, Lanez will share his latest project, Sorry 4 What, an 18-track effort that arrives Friday, September 30. He shared a video where he spoke about what listeners could expect from the record.

“This album is a f*ckin’ piece of work, n*gga,” Lanez said in a video shared on IG. “It’s a real body of work. I’m not—I don’t like givin’ you long albums, I’m not a long album person. I used to be back in the day and I stopped, but this time, I really want you to feel satisfied.”

He previewed new music in the clip, as well, and has dedicated his Instagram page to promoting this one, full force.

Check out Tory Lanez discussing Sorry 4 What below.