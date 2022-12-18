Even when industry business gets in the way, it’s always great to see an artist deliver to fans despite the hiccups. NoCap did just that and released The Main Bird, a seven-track mixtape. Moreover, it was originally going to contain 16 songs, but ran into sample clearance issues. While those get sorted out, the Alabama rapper’s dropped more introspective melodic cuts and a few bangers to even his style out. Also, the track comes just days after his melodic feature on Monaleo’s “Miss U Already.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Rapper NoCap performs onstage during the ‘Mr. Crawford Tour’ at Club Novo on May 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, Chile. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

While the 24-year-old is known to often get into those tuneful styles, he balances it out with some heat. Moreover, he recruited Rob49 and Rylo Rodriguez for some guest verses on the album. Rob delivers some aggressive energy over the Wheezy-produced “How It’s Going.” Meanwhile, Rylo dials things back on “Tight End” with some auto-tuned croons. However, NoCap remains the star of the show, and he kept up fast momentum after this year’s Mr. Crawford with the single “DNA.”

Although NoCap’s continued to build that success, it’s also resulted in some cut ties. He beefed with NBA YoungBoy recently via Instagram shots after YoungBoy wrote he doesn’t mess with him anymore. Later, NoCap called YB a “hater.”

“Let me know what I owe you,” he wrote in a message to the Louisiana rapper. “I don’t recall you giving s**t. I took the blame for why we don’t do music because I was trying to keep your hater card clean. But nah we really don’t do music because he probably scared I’ll be bigger on some baby s**t.” If The Main Bird and KnowCap are any indication, it looks like he’ll continue to make his own mark.

What did you think of this mixtape? Are you looking forward to KnowCap? Let us know in the comments. If you still haven’t tuned in, you can find The Main Bird by NoCap on your preferred streaming service. Also, check out the tracklist below and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest releases in the rap game.

