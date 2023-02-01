SleazyWorld Go is reportedly under investigation for weapons possession. According to AllHipHop, the outlet has obtained court documents revealing that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agency is looking into the rapper. The report shows that Task Force Officer Nicholas Horine recently applied for a search warrant to collect DNA from the 24-year-old. They plan to compare it to evidence in an ongoing federal investigation. SleazyWorld Go would be a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as an unregistered machine gun.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: SleazyWorld Go attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

SleazyWorld Go was previously convicted of armed robbery back in 2016. He’s been under surveillance since his 2020 release from prison. Police believe he is an affiliate of the Brotherland Gang (BLG). In July 2022, someone provided an anonymous tip that they had two photographs of the rapper holding a gun. By October, the feds executed federal search warrants on both his Instagram and Facebook accounts. They discovered multiple drug and firearms transactions. There were also photos and videos showing him holding up to 21 firearms at a time.

“Due to [SleazyGo World’s] open possession of firearms despite his status as a convicted felon, the presence of several armed gang members from the SleazyWorld/Brotherland Gangs, and the knowledge known to ATF personnel that the members of the gangs are associated with gun violence, drug sales, and illegally modified fully automatic firearms, investigators determined enforcement action was appropriate,” the documents obtained by AllHipHop read. “ATF personnel contacted tactical officers of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Special Operations Unit.”

They further continue: “Upon arrival of tactical officers from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, ISAAC and his associates fled on foot inside the townhome residence located at […] in an effort to elude detention by law enforcement.”

SleazyWorld Go refused to let the police officers search his vehicle for weapons. However, they still obtained access by breaking a window. They found numerous firearms inside, including an AK-47, a Glock, and more. Revisit SleazyWorld Go’s 2022 collaboration with Lil Baby, “Sleazy Flow (Remix),” below.