Harrison Butker Has No Regrets About Controversial Political Rant, Says He Experienced A "Shocking Level Of Hate"

Harrison Butker says he has "no regrets" about his wildly controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. On stage, he said the majority of women graduating were probably more excited about getting married and having kids than their careers, described pride month as a "deadly sin," and much more. After facing an immense amount of backlash, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker discussed the drama at Regina Caeli Academy's Courage Under Fire gala in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night.

"It is now, over the past few days, my beliefs or what people think I believe have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe," Butker said at the event. "At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate. But as the days went on, even those who disagreed with my viewpoints shared their support for my freedom of religion." He added: "It's a decision I've consciously made and one I do not regret at all."

Read More: Travis Kelce Defends Harrison Butker After Controversial Speech That Included Remarks About Taylor Swift

Harrison Butker Prepares For Chiefs' Game Against The Bengals

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 31: Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) before an NFL game between the Cincinnati. Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 31, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Several of Butker's teammates have addressed the commencement speech. Patrick Mahomes said he respects his beliefs even if he often doesn't agree with them. Travis Kelce had a similar take on his podcast with his brother, Jason. "When it comes down to his views and what he said at [the] commencement speech, those are his," Travis said. "I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids. And I don't think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that's just not who I am."

Check out Butker's latest comments above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Harrison Butker and the NFL on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Harrison Butker Net Worth 2024: What Is The NFL Football Star Worth?

[Via]