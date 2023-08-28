49ers & Raiders Fans Brawl At In-N-Out Leads To Stabbing

If you are an NFL fan, you know that those who support the 49ers and the Raiders don’t exactly love each other. Overall, these fans used to just be a bridge away from one another. On one hand, you had the 49ers fans in San Francisco. Subsequently, the Raiders fans were in Oakland. These days, however, the Raiders fans are in Las Vegas. That said, there are still quite a few supports in the Bay Area with lots of resentment towards those in San Fran. Unfortunately, that showed at a Santa Clara In-N-Out over the weekend.

According to TMZ, fans of the 49ers and the Raiders were at the local In-N-Out when all hell broke loose. Fans started brawling in the middle of the dining area, and bodies were flying. Additionally, some patrons were left bloody as cops had a hard time pulling people from each other. Overall, it was not a great scene, especially since it was reported that two people were also stabbed. They were subsequently taken to the hospital and treated for injuries. Thankfully, they are going to be okay.

49ers And Raiders Fan Fight Gets Out Of Hand

At the time of writing this, no one has been charged for the fight. However, the man who stabbed two people is currently on the run. Police are looking for him, but for now, they have yet to get anywhere. As you all know, fights between fanbases happen all the time. However, they usually take place at the stadium where the two teams are playing. Instead, this incident was far from the arena, after a preseason game that didn’t even involve the Raiders.

Hopefully, fans start to calm down a bit over the coming years. It feels like these fights have gotten out of hand, especially with two people being stabbed. Let us know how you feel about these displays of fandom, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

