Josh Jacobs went off after the Las Vegas Raiders’ latest disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The star running back says that he’s tired of his team struggling year after year.

“Yeah, man, it’s bullshit, for real,” Jacobs said after the game, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s bullshit. And it’s on us, you know? Everybody wanna talk about the defense before. They made their stops when they were supposed to. Shit, we’ve got to help them out. And, you know, I’m tired of saying we’ve got to fucking help them out, and it’s just frustrating.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 18: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The entire Raiders offense totaled just 201 yards during the 13-10 loss. Quarterback Derek Carr threw three interceptions, while Jacobs mustered only 44 yards.

“We still had opportunities to make plays,” Jacobs said when asked about the Steelers’ ability to stop the Raiders’ running game. “I feel like in times where we was close and we felt like we was about to get a big one, we went away from it. You know, and the pass game was working early. So, you know, that is what it is, but to win these games, you know, especially in the stretch, especially you’re up, against a team like this in the cold, you’ve got to run the ball. So that’s a factor on everybody involved, top to bottom.”

Jacobs’ remarks come just months ahead of his first time being an unrestricted free agent.

Check out Josh Jacobs’ comments on the Raiders’ loss below.

.@Raiders RB Josh Jacobs does not hold back after Saturdays loss pic.twitter.com/pwXyHMmsin — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 25, 2022

