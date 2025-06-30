US Revokes Bob Vylan's Visas Over Controversial Glastonbury Set

BRITAIN-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-PALESTINIANS-ISRAEL-CONFLICT
To the backdrop of a Palestinian flag, Bobby Vylan of British duo Bob Vylan performs on the West Holts Stage on the fourth day of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton in Somerset, south-west England, on June 28, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Police in the United Kingdom are investigating the performances of both Bob Vylan and Kneecap at Glastonbury.

The US State Department has decided to revoke the visas of the English punk rap duo Bob Vylan following their controversial performance at Glastonbury Festival, over the weekend. On stage at the event, they led the crowd in a "free Palestine" chant. At one point, Vylan brought up the Israel Defense Forces, specifically. “Alright, but have you heard this one though? Death, death to the IDF," he said. Additionally, the group performed in front of a screen displaying: “United Nations have called it a genocide. The BBC calls it a ‘conflict.’”

Afterward, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said that the State Department “has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants," as caught by CNN. He added that “foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.”

Bobby Vylan stood by their decision in a statement on Instagram, Monday. “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place,” he wrote. “As we grow older and our fire possibly starts to dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us.”

Kneecap Controversy

Bob Vylan weren't the only artists to cause controversy with their support for Palestine at the event. The Irish hip hop group, Kneecap, went into the festival having already made numerous headlines for their expression of political opinions. Mo Chara, one of the three founding members of the group, is currently facing a charge under the Terrorism Act for allegedly waving a Hezbollah flag at a concert in London in November.

In turn, the group led the audience in chants of "free Palestine" as well as "Free Mo Chara" at Glastonbury. Police are currently investigating the performances of both groups. According to CNN, authorities said they “will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes.”

