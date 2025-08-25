Kneecap Cancels U.S. Tour As Legal Fallout From Terrorism Charge Continues

Kneecap has labeled the case against them a "witch-hunt" as member Mo Chara faces a terrorism related charge.

Kneecap has canceled the entirety of their United States tour due to scheduling conflicts as they continue to deal with legal fallout from British police hitting them with a terrorism related charge. The group, comprised of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, shared the disappointing update for fans on Instagram, Monday. Fans who already purchased tickets will receive refunds.

“Due to the proximity of our next court hearing in London to the first date of the tour, as the British government continues [its] witch-hunt, we will have to cancel all 15 U.S. tour dates in October,” the three wrote, as caught by Billboard. “But once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour to all you great heads. We also have some good news. We will be sharing something very special for U.S. fans next week so that we can still ink in with you all in October. It’s top secret for now, but all will be revealed next week — stay tuned.”

Fans shared supportive messages for Kneecap in the comments section. "Ill be donating my refunded amount to an organization that supports Palestinians," one user wrote. Another added: "Extremely upset. But you guys are fighting for something bigger than giving me and the lads a great night out.."

Kneecap Legal Trouble

British police originally charged Mo Chara for allegedly displaying the flag of Hezbollah at a concert in November 2024. The country's law prohibits people from displaying flags "in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter" of groups the country classifies as terrorists, according to NBC News.

Kneecap has denied any wrongdoing, instead labeling the attacks against them a "smear campaign" in response to their support of Palestine. "Those attacking us want to silence criticism of a mass slaughter," the band wrote in a statement in April. "They weaponize false accusations of antisemitism to distract, confuse, and provide cover for genocide."

