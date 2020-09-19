Mitch McConnell
- Pop CultureDonald Trump Calls Out Mitch McConnell, Explains Kanye DinnerDonald Trump discussed his dinner with Kanye West and called out Mitch McConnell on Fox News.ByCole Blake4.4K Views
- PoliticsDonald Trump Calls Mitch McConnell A "Dumb Son Of A B*tch" In Speech To Republican DonorsDonald Trump labeled Mitch McConnell a “dumb son of a bitch," ahead of a Republican fundraising event, Saturday.ByCole Blake4.2K Views
- PoliticsLindsey Graham Pens Letter To Chuck Schumer Urging Him Not To Impeach Donald TrumpLindsey Graham is urging Chuck Schumer not to move forward with Donald Trump's impeachment.ByCole Blake2.1K Views
- PoliticsMitch McConnell’s Home Vandalized After Blocking $2000 Stimulus ChecksRight after they hit Nancy Pelosi, they got Mitch too. ByKarlton Jahmal10.8K Views
- PoliticsMitch McConnell Blocks Vote To Increase Stimulus Payout To $2000Mitch McConnell officially blocked the bill to increase stimulus direct payments to $2000.ByCole Blake6.6K Views
- PoliticsDonald Trump Continues To Push For $2000 Stimulus ChecksDonald Trump continues to push for $2000 stimulus checks for Americans.ByCole Blake1.7K Views
- PoliticsCongress Officially Reaches Agreement On $900 Billion Stimulus PackageCongress had finally agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package.ByCole Blake7.8K Views
- PoliticsCongress Closes In On Agreement For $900 Billion Stimulus PackageCongress is on the verge of passing a new stimulus deal which will include direct payments.ByCole Blake10.3K Views
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Seat Will Be Filled Next WeekDonald Trump says he will have a new Supreme Court nominee as early as next week.ByCole Blake1.8K Views