parler
- Pop CultureParler Rejects Kanye West Purchase OfferBack in October, it was announced that Kanye was planning to purchase the far-right, alt-right app.By Erika Marie
- TechKanye West To Buy Conservative Social Media Platform, Parler, In "Groundbreaking" DealParler's parent company confirmed the news on Monday (October 17) morning.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJudge Rejects Parler's Bid For Reinstatement On Amazon, Cites "Incendiary Speech"Parler has reportedly struggled to find partnerships with other Web hosts.By Erika Marie
- TechTim Cook Defends Apple's Decision To Remove Parler From The App StoreTim Cook explained Apple's decision to remove Parler from the App Store.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBackstreet Boys Pro-Trump Singer Brian Littrell Faces Backlash Over Parler PromotionAngered fans flooded his timeline as his groupmate and cousin Kevin Richardson seemed to subtweet shade him about QAnon.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsParler Suffers Breach As Hacker Archives & Shares Posts From Users: ReportThe person shared links to the information on Twitter and many believe that it will further assist in figuring out how the insurrection at the U.S. capital was organized.By Erika Marie
- TechApple To Remove Parler From App Store, Citing "Illegal Content"Apple is removing the popular social media app, Parler, unless they moderate illegal content.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsParler Under Pressure To Regulate Users After Twitter & Facebook Ban Donald TrumpSocial shutdown. By Karlton Jahmal