conservative
- TechKanye West To Buy Conservative Social Media Platform, Parler, In "Groundbreaking" DealParler's parent company confirmed the news on Monday (October 17) morning.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsTed Cruz Jokes About His Cancun Trip & Warns Of Donald Trump's Return At CPACTed Cruz attempted to make light of his infamous Cancun trip during his speech at CPAC, Friday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAzealia Banks Is Genuinely Afraid Of Joe BidenAzealia Banks voices a strong concern about Joe Biden, imploring Kamala Harris to step in and carry the upcoming debates. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureBen Shapiro's Dramatic Reading Of "WAP" Slandered By TwitterBen Shapiro decides to look at the "WAP" lyrics through a "feminist" lens.By Madusa S.
- MusicPlayboi Carti Fans Roast Right-Wing IG For Mistaking "Die Lit" Album Cover For Protest PhotoPlayboi Carti fans were in tears after a Conversative Instagram account included the "Die Lit" album cover among photos from recent protests.By Lynn S.
- Sports"Good Times" Actor Says NBA Stars Should Quit Talking About PoliticsHe thinks they should take their millions and be quiet.By Erika Marie
- MusicTomi Lahren Drags 50 Cent Into Her War With The GameTomi Lahren has engaged in warfare with a man who once penned "300 Bars." By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyEgyptian Actress Faces 5 Years In Prison For Wearing A Revealing DressShe is accused of "inciting debauchery."By Zaynab
- MusicMysonne Arrested While Protesting Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court VoteMysonne takes it to the streets. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMelania Trump Admits She Doesn't Agree With All Of Donald's TweetsMelania doesn't always agree with her husband's tweets. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyBrett Kavanaugh Is Sworn In As Supreme Court JusticeAfter a long battle, Kavanaugh was sworn in. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says Conservative Employees "Feel Silenced"Jack Dorsey reveals that his conservative employees have trouble speaking out.By Milca P.
- SocietyTrump Claims Google Is "Suppressing" Conservatives With Biased SearchesTrump points his finger at the Google search bar. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsTiffany Haddish & Ike Barinholtz Play Liberal Soldiers In "The Oath" TrailerPolitics and Thanksgiving don't mix well.By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsMichael Moore Releases Trailer For Anti-Trump Film "Fahrenheit 11/9"It's time for a real look at Donald Trump. By Karlton Jahmal