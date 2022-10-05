Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.

In response to the backlash, Marley shared a statement on her Instagram page where she doubled down on the decision to wear the t-shirt. Following a 24-hour window of commentary, she realized “that most of y’all are stuck in a hive mind mentality.” She defended the t-shirt by suggesting it was a means of trying to “break free from ‘the agenda.'”

VILLEPINTE, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Selah Marley attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga )

“All morale & empathy is eliminated due to the fact that you feel justified by your emotions. The victim becomes the victimizer. You can not bully me, manipulate me, or coax me into silence,” she wrote. “Nor will you bully me into being who you want me to be.”

Despite the tweets, DMs, and thinkpieces, Marley explained that she hasn’t even provided her perspective on the experience. “If you know me, you know that nothing I do is without deep thought and intention. Wait til you hear what I have to say,” she added.

It looks like time will tell what Marley’s intentions were when she rocked the t-shirt but her response did not necessarily combat the initial criticism towards her. We’ll keep you posted on any more responses from Selah Marley.